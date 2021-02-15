Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.32. 29,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,983. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

