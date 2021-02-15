Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,466,000 after acquiring an additional 97,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

