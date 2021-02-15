GeoCoin (GEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $7,752.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.74 or 0.00447363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,400.85 or 0.99902626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

