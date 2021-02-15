GeoDB Reaches Market Cap of $18.08 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $859,577.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.00955314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.22 or 0.05179997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,513,034 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

