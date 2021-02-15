George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 464.0 days.

WNGRF opened at $75.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. George Weston has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $84.09.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNGRF. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on George Weston from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

