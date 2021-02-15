Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

GGB stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

