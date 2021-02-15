German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post sales of $51.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the lowest is $50.50 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $201.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.63 on Monday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

