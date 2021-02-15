Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $596.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. Geron has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Geron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Geron by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 76,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 4,606.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

