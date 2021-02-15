Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce sales of $760,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $1.07 million. Gevo posted sales of $6.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $10.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gevo.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

