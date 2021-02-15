GeyserCoin Hits Market Cap of $29,289.25 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $29,289.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150,147.81 or 3.09999998 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,406,104 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

