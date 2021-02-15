Giant 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,657.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Giant has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Giant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $161,874.46 and approximately $13,657.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,073,122 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

