Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

