Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (GEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson purchased 5,224 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

