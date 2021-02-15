Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce $13.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $51.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.33 million, with estimates ranging from $53.31 million to $58.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $11.94 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

