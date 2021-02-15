GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Shares Down 2.5%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

About GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts.

