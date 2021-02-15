Global Digital Content Price Reaches $0.0074 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $23.61 million and $16,681.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.00438469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars.

