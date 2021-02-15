Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GSL opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

