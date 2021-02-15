Global Social Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $451,634.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.80 million and $451,634.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

