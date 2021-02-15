Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MILN opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 99,449 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

