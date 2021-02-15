Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HERO opened at $36.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $36.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,954,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,930,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,589,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,485,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000.

