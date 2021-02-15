GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $10,456.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,565.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.20 or 0.03710878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.00442032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.03 or 0.01509378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.73 or 0.00505976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.00468109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00336744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

