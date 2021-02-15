Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Globant worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $40,398,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after buying an additional 156,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $224.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.58. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.