Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.