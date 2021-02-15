Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $234.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.20 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $211.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $789.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.80 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $923.24 million, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $983.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.74 on Monday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

