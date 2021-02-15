Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.25 Million

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $234.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.20 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $211.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $789.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.80 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $923.24 million, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $983.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.74 on Monday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.