GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $308.99 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. GNY has a market capitalization of $308.99 million and approximately $654,008.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GNY has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.35 or 0.00964682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007715 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.09 or 0.05147598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00033954 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.