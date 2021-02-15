GoByte Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,383.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. GoByte has a market cap of $353,674.89 and approximately $7,383.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 91.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011968 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,347,678 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

