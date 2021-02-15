GoDaddy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

GDDY opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,400. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

