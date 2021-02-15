GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.75 on Monday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,400 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

