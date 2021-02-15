GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of GDDY opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

