Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post sales of $68.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Gogo posted sales of $221.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $416.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $417.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $323.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $5,711,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,450 shares of company stock worth $8,356,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

