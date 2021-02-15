Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.54 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $112.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.55 million and the lowest is $108.84 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $425.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.95 million to $429.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.25 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $462.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Golar LNG by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.