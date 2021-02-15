Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report $70.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.86 million and the lowest is $66.23 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $282.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.15 million to $296.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.95 million, with estimates ranging from $259.81 million to $286.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMLP opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

