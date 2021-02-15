Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Capitalization Hits $7,620.08

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 48.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $7,620.08 and $35.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00058798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00080717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00087857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00091418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00408995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00185080 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.