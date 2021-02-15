Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $26,072.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.02 or 0.00446076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.