GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 148.1% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $171,648.64 and approximately $191.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007238 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009162 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.