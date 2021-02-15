Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Position Boosted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIGB. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 532,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 426,828 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter.

GIGB stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $56.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65.

