Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 662.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSST remained flat at $$50.82 during trading hours on Monday. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $52.41.

