Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 855,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,614. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

