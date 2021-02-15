Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Gap Down to $3,020.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3,020.00, but opened at $2,910.00. Goodwin shares last traded at $2,926.50, with a volume of 2,293 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,018.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,123.68. The company has a market capitalization of £220.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89.

About Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

