Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) (LON:GRA) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Shares of Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) (LON:GRA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.50. Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.69.

About Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) (LON:GRA)

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services and allows brand owners to set up an online ordering system for their network; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

