Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,002.00

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,002 ($13.09) and last traded at GBX 1,001 ($13.08), with a volume of 295332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 974 ($12.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 919.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 791.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

