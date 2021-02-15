Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

