Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Trading Down 0.8%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.73. Approximately 287,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,104,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$184,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,703.37.

About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

