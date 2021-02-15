Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Trading Down 0.8%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.73. Approximately 287,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,104,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
