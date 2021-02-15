Great-West Lifeco Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday.

TSE GWO opened at C$31.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60.

In other news, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,338.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

