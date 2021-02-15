Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,169 shares of company stock valued at $46,185,772 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.