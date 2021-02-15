Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE) Shares Up 57.9%

Shares of Green Endeavors Inc (OTCMKTS:GRNE) shot up 57.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE)

Green Endeavors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon.

