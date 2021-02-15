Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist lifted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Green Plains stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $943.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

