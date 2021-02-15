GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$39.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$806.82 million and a PE ratio of -101.84. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.15.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.42 million.

In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 432,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,129,352.95.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

