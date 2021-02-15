GridCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,593.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. GridCoin has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $23,593.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

