Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,432,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 14th total of 2,503,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,144.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.95. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

